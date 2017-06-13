Microsoft fixes security flaws in retired OS versions

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reverses a prior decision and releases security patches for vulnerabilities in retired operating systems include Windows XP, according to ZDNet.

In April, Microsoft had patched issues in all versions of Windows currently supported but left three exploits that only affected the older versions. Microsoft told users to upgrade to a supported system.

The WannaCry ransomware attacks caused Microsoft to change course, finishing patches for all of the vulnerabilities that were originally put into place by the U.S. National Security Agency.

The fixes rolled out with the June security updates.