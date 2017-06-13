Alexion sputtering with Kanuma launch; write-off looming

At the Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference, Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN +0.8% ) CEO Ludwig Hantson, Ph.D., said he is considering writing off the investment in lysosomal acid lipase deficiency med Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) due to tepid sales. He referred to the commercial results as "near the bottom" on biotech launches.

The EMA approved the enzyme replacement therapy for the ultra-rare inherited disorder in September 2015, followed by FDA approval three months later. It was OK'd in Japan in March 2016.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

