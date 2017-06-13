SemGroup upgraded and downgraded by Barclays, all on the same day

SemGroup (SEMG +2.2% ) is downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays - unremarkable, but the move comes just hours after the firm told clients that last week’s 15%-plus drop in the stock price had left the energy transportation company at an attractive valuation, warranting an Overweight rating.

The abrupt about-face occurred because of a share count miscalculation, as the analysts discovered Barclays’ new price target failed to tally ~11M shares when looking at the total stock issued, which led to an artificially inflated valuation.

Both notes moved the stock; the upgrade sent SEMG up by as much as 3.4%, then erased the entire gain within minutes of the second note’s dissemination at ~11:15 a.m. in New York, and have been moving steadily higher through the afternoon.