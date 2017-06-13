Regulator: Canada's wireless industry may call for more regulation

Canada will "always have a problem of high retail wireless prices" until the current market reality changes, says the outgoing head of the country's telecom and broadcast regulator.

Jean-Pierre Blais suggests that his successor at the helm of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission may need to intervene more strongly in the market to ensure competition.

Blais' five-year term leading the agency is set to end Saturday, and the government hasn't yet named a replacement. Canada's market is dominated by three players: Rogers (NYSE:RCI), Telus (NYSE:TU) and Bell Mobility (NYSE:BCE).

The CRTC could force open wholesale access to networks, or consider regulating wireless prices at retail directly, Blais said.