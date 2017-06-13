Canadian gas companies shut output after Alliance Pipeline force majeure

Canadian natural gas producers are forced to shut in their production after Alliance Pipeline declared force majeure on its export pipeline to Chicago.

Alliance Pipeline, a joint venture between Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Veresen (OTC:FCGYF), says heavy rain in Alberta caused sections of its mainline, which delivers 1.6B cf/day to Chicago, to shift and the company would reduce service on its line as it investigates the problem.

The pipeline’s outage is impacting 500M cf of natural gas production and is expected to negatively affect gas prices at the Station 2 pricing hub in British Columbia and the AECO pricing hub in Alberta.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ), the largest natural gas producer in the country, says it is affected by the force majeure but the interruption “will be immaterial to our overall operations.”

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), which recently acquired natural gas assets in a $17.7B deal with ConocoPhillips, says it is partially impacted by the pipeline shutdown but does not provide details on volumes.

Seven Generations Energy (OTC:SVRGF), a major shipper on Alliance, says its liquids-rich gas production is downstream from the affected portion of the pipeline.