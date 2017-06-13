Gundlach webcast coverage: "Small Change"

The title of Jeff Gundlach's latest presentation reflects a few things - among them 1) How little has changed from three months ago; 2) The establishment's strategy to put Trump on ice; 3) A reference to an album of one of his musical heroes - Tom Waits.

One of Waits' songs - The Piano Has Been Drinking. Central bankers, says Gundlach, may be doing the same, particularly in Europe. He notes that the PMI in Europe is booming, yet the ECB continues with negative rates and ZIRP. Meanwhile, the PMI is in a notable downtrend in the U.S., but the Fed continues to tighten policy. "I strongly urge investors to peel a portion of their S&P holdings and move it to Europe."

DoubleLine has a motto: Never means imminent.

On bond yields, Gundlach still holds that the massive downtrend in the U.S. that began in 1981, ended about one year ago. There will be rallies in prices along the way (as has happened of late), but the trend in rates is higher.

Recession on the horizon? The leading indicators - in an uptrend and above zero - say no, according to Gundlach.

He notes the market continues to price in a lower future Fed Funds rate than the central bank does. Maybe keeping the Fed up at night is the Taylor Rule, suggesting a far higher level for the Fed Funds rate - 3.91% - than the current spot (nearly 300 basis points less).

The bottom line on the presentation will disappoint bond bulls - the leading indicators remain strong, the Fed Funds rate is far lower than what would be needed to induce a recession, and sentiment on the long end of the curve - horrible a few months ago - has gotten way too bullish.