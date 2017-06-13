Zedge swings to loss as it sets new growth initiatives

Zedge (ZDGE +3.4% ) swung to a loss in fiscal Q3 earnings as revenues fell slightly from the prior year.

The company posted a loss from operations of $193,000, vs. year-ago operating income of $243,000.

Monthly active users for the past 30 days were up 0.3% to 31.7M -- down 5.1% sequentially. Total installs were up 28.5% to 260.4M vs. the prior year.

Average revenue per MAU from apps rose 0.8% Y/Y and 5.1% Q/Q to $0.0249.

Working capital was up to $5.3M from a year-ago $3.9M.

“In summarizing the quarter I would highlight our doubling down on projects that we expect to put us back on a growth trajectory especially across higher value geographies, and executing with excellence on a highly focused set of user and content-centric initiatives," says CEO and co-founder Tom Arnoy.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release