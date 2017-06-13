Dow posts new record high as tech bounces back

The Dow advances to new record highs, breaking the stock market's two-session losing streak, while the Nasdaq outperforms its peers although falling short of a new record.

The tech sector rose 0.9%, recovering from its biggest two-day decline in nearly a year that also weighed on the broader market, boosted by big names including Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Alphabet.

The materials (+1.3%), energy (+0.7%) and consumer discretionary (+0.6%) groups also were strong gainers, while the telecom services sector (-1%) ended solidly lower.

Despite the day's generally risk-on tone, the 10-year Treasury note ticked higher with its yield slipping a basis point to 2.21%.

U.S. crude oil finished 0.7% higher at $46.43/bbl.