Boeing to restructure defense and space unit, trimming 50 executive jobs

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it will restructure its defense, space and security division into smaller units and cut ~50 executive positions in a shakeup that eliminates a layer of management.

The business, which accounted for nearly a third of the company's total revenue in 2016, will be divided into seven units instead of the current five, effective July 1, with all reporting to division head Leanne Caret.

The changes are designed to accelerate decision making and make the defense business more nimble, Caret says, and expects the changes to make Boeing more competitive in three big ongoing contests for fleets of new Air Force training and surveillance jets, as well as replacing land-based nuclear missiles.