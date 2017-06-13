Sears Canada says "significant doubt" it can continue as cash crunch worsens

Sears Canada (SRSC, SHLD) plunged 20% in today's trade after warning it had “significant doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern and is exploring a possible sale of the business.

Sears Canada, whose Q1 net loss more than doubled from a year ago, abruptly called off its annual meeting scheduled for Wednesday, postponing it to an undetermined future date.

The retailer says its cash and forecast cash flows from operations likely will not meet its obligations coming due over the next 12 months; it has often raised cash from asset sales, but now says it has few alternative sources of liquidity, “through real estate monetizations, asset sales or otherwise."

Although the Canadian unit is no longer majority-owned by the U.S. retailer, its biggest single shareholder is SHLD CEO Eddie Lampert, who controls ~45% of Sears Canada shares as well as nearly 50% of SHLD.