NBA Finals lead ABC to prime-time ratings win

Once again, basketball made the difference in prime-time ratings, with ABC (DIS -0.5% ) taking the week's ratings lead thanks to the NBA Finals.

The network averaged 6.8M viewers, well ahead of NBC (CMCSA +0.6% ) at 5.5M, with two broadcasts of the championship series games between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Game 3 and Game 4 of the series were the most-watched individual programs of the week, with 20.1M and 19.01M viewers respectively.

Behind NBC, CBS (CBS -1.3% ) drew 4.8M viewers in prime time, and Fox (FOX -1.8% , FOXA -2.4% ) average 2.1M, ahead of Univision's 1.7M.