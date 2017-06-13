Reuters: Chinese investor in talks to buy Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) has entered exclusive negotiations with Zhonghong Zhuoye, the Chinese real estate and leisure group which last month bought a stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, after it made a ~$3B buyout offer, Reuters reported earlier today.

BKD shares jumped as much as 6% on the news before falling steadily through the rest of the day, finishing down 3%.

Approval for such a deal from CFIUS, which scrutinizes corporate acquisitions for potential national security risks, is uncertain; there is little precedent for how CFIUS might view a Chinese investment in senior living, and vacancies in senior positions at several government agencies nearly five months after Pres. Trump's inauguration have caused delays in the CFIUS review system.