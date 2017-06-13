GE bears are running out of ammo with CEO change, analyst says

General Electric (NYSE:GE) bears are running out of ammunition following the company's CEO change, Credit Suisse analyst Julian Mitchell says as the firm retains its Outperform rating on the stock.

Mitchell thinks many large potential investors now on the sidelines will revisit their views on GE, and few current holders will now sell the stock, given the real prospects for change, also noting that CEO-to-be John Flannery’s age may mean his CEO tenure is much shorter than the 16 years of Jeff Immelt’s reign, which will add extra urgency for change.

The analyst says one remaining negative catalyst is the possibility for a reduction to the $2.00 EPS target for 2018, but such an outcome likely already has been built into investment community expectations for many months.

GE gave back some of yesterday's 3.6% gain that followed the CEO news, falling 1.7% in today's trade.