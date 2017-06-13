H&R Block +10% following strong earnings beat

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) +10.1% AH after routing FQ4 earnings expectations even as revenues came in flat, and raising its quarterly dividend by 9% to $0.24/share.

HRB says its net income from continuing operations jumped 10% Y/Y to $421M, EBITDA from continuing operations rose 11% to $904M, and EBITDA margin was 29.8%, up more than 300 bps from a year ago.

Total operating expenses fell 3.5% Y/Y to $85M, and results are were helped from having lower bad debt expense from more favorable collections on prior year receivables.

“We wanted to be very aggressive on our marketing and promotions. We knew we had to arrest the client decline in our assisted business and grow share in the digital business, and we were able to accomplish both of those goals," CEO Bill Cobb says.