IEA: Arab rift is causing problems

The ongoing dispute between several Middle East countries and Qatar is causing "logistical headaches", the IEA warned in its latest oil market report.

"Abu Dhabi swiftly enforced a ban on oil tankers linked to Qatar... which could lead to a backlog of cargoes and increased shipping costs."

What about supply cuts? "Output from members bound by the production deal edged lower, which kept year-to-date compliance strong at 96%."

Crude futures -1% to $46/bbl.

