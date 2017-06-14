Allegiant announces new Airbus A320 lease agreement

Allegiant (NASDAQ:ALGT) announces an agreement with ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company to lease 13 Airbus A320 aircraft.

The company says the agreement is another important step towards a planned transition to an all-Airbus fleet by 2019.

"The fleet transition will not only bring the benefit of operating efficiencies in training, scheduling, maintenance and more, but will also mean key economic advantages through greater fuel efficiency and higher seat capacity," notes CEO Maurice Gallagher.

The transaction brings Allegiant to a total of 92 Airbus aircraft either in service or committed for future delivery.

Source: Press Release