FleetCor sells Nextraq business to Michelin

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) unloads its NextTraq subsidiary to Michelin for an undisclosed amount.

"While we were able to grow NexTraq’s operating income nearly 400 percent since we acquired the business and to generate a strong return for our shareholders, our decision to divest NexTraq centered on the conclusion that there is insufficient synergy with our core payments business to stay invested in the space,” says FleetCor CEO Ron Clarke.

The closing of the acquisition is subject to completion of certain customary conditions, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

Source: Press Release