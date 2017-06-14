Samsung, LG IoT devices will soon communicate

IoT products from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) and LG (OTC:LGEAF) might soon have the ability to communicate with each other, according to The Korea Herald.

Communication will extend throughout the smart product lines from televisions to refrigerators. Interoperable IoT products could hit the market later this year.

Samsung and LG are developing the products under certification from the Open Connectivity Foundation, an industry group devoted to standardizing connected devices. Other members include Intel, Microsoft, and Qualcomm.

Amazon, which with Apple is one of the notable absences from the OCF, said recently that the company would like to see Echo and Siri have the ability to communicate with each other.

Previously: Amazon exec speaks on HomePod competition, Ice phone rumors (June 7)