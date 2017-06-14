Online lenders not verifying key borrower details - Bloomberg

Prosper Marketplace doesn't verify things like income and employment for about 25% of loans it makes, according to the paperwork on the bonds created by bundling these loans. LendingClub (NYSE:LC) says it verified income just one-third of the time for one of the most popular loans it made in 2016.

Reporting by Matt Scully at Bloomberg

One source at Prospect tells Bloomberg the company may not validate because the loan amount is relatively small, or the borrower is a repeat customer.

On the record, a LendingClub representative says the company uses "machine learning and other techniques to build robust models that segment which borrower applications need verification and which do not.”

The information may help explain why loans made on these online lending platforms have tended to go bad faster than underwriters expected, and why funding costs for the likes of LendingClub are on the rise - all this despite any broader economic difficulties.