WEX and Gasbuddy form strategic alliance

WEX (NYSEMKT:WEX) and GasBuddy, announced a strategic partnership to bring added convenience and savings to the consumer gasoline market.

“WEX is keen to develop new opportunities that leverage our massive advantage in infrastructure and payments expertise to open new markets,” said Nicola Morris, senior vice president of corporate development at WEX.

Under the terms of the partnership, the companies will explore strategic uses of their collective technology, infrastructure, data, intellectual property and consumer reach to develop large-scale solutions that deliver new levels of convenience and cost savings to the driving public.

“Our technology, data and access to fuel retail sites in the U.S. paired with GasBuddy’s extensive user base makes this a powerful partnership,” said Brian Fournier, vice president of merchant and partner development at WEX, Inc. “We are excited to work with GasBuddy to bring unique payments solutions to the market, and we are looking forward to tailoring this offer to support our strategic expansion into adjacent markets.”

Press Release