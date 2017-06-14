Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as decision nears on new chairman

Activist investor Elliott Advisors calls on BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) to overhaul its board, as the board meets in Chile to decide on a replacement for Chairman Jac Nasser.

The hedge fund, which owns ~4% of BHP shares has been calling for the miner to sell or spin off its oil business and change its corporate structure since April, says “BHP has an entrenched board, with long-tenured directors having approved the disastrous acquisitions and poorly timed share buybacks that are at the root of much of today’s underperformance."

Elliott says a new chairman is a chance for BHP to conduct a “thorough and independent” examination of its business and governance, but stops short of supporting a specific chairman candidate.