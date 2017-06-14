Futures inch up as rate hike looms

U.S. stock index futures are up about 0.2% after markets closed at new highs Tuesday following a rebound in technology stocks.

Traders are now looking ahead to today's Fed policy meeting, in which it's expected to raise rates by a quarter point and discuss its balance sheet.

Oil is down 1.1% at $45.95/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1270/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.19%.

