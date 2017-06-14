Aldeyra's lead product candidate flunks mid-stage allergic conjunctivitis study; shares down 19% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) slumps 19% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that lead product candidate, eye drop ADX-102, failed to achieve the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b clinical trial in allergic conjunctivitis.

The 154-subject study failed to demonstrate that treatment with either of two strengths of ADX-102 (0.5%, 0.1%) produced at least a one point improvement in an ocular itching scale compared to vehicle (placebo).

The company says the 0.5% strength showed statistically significant efficacy compared to vehicle in reducing ocular itching over one hour post-challenge, specifically at time points 10, 20 and 30 minutes post challenge. It plans to advance this formulation into Phase 3 development.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.