Japan-led consortium top bidder for Toshiba chip unit

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) continues to attract new bidders for its chip unit. Reuters reports that South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix is joining the bid from a consortium led by Japanese government-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan.

The consortium was part of a bid last week, alongside U.S. private equity firm KKR, but Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) stopped the talks as it continues to claim contractual consent rights requiring its approval for any chip unit sale.

Western Digital is also a bidder on the unit, which has a minimum price of $18B.

INCJ has since joined forces with Bain, KKR, and the Development Bank of Japan to form the consortium that could have the sway to scoot Western Digital out of the way – and could pay over the minimum bid price.

Toshiba was planning to choose the winning bidder tomorrow, but the last-minute shuffling could cause a delay.

Previously: WDC to raise Toshiba chip offer (June 11)