Maxim buys the dip on Cheesecake Factory

Maxim Group sees an opportunity for investors after yesterday's 10% slide in The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) prompted by the restaurant operator's guidance update at a presentation.

Though the outlook for comparable sales was trimmed, Cheesecake Factory management said at the event that the company plans to expand delivery to additional stores and strategically buy back shares. A new fast-casual concept is also being tested.

Maxim moves to a Buy rating on CAKE and tags it with a $65 price target to rep 24% upside potential.