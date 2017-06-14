Suncor says full shipments to resume at Mildred Lake in mid-July

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) says a full ramp-up of shipments from its Syncrude Mildred Lake oil sands facility will occur in mid-July, after saying last month that production likely would to return to full rates in June.

SU says repairs are progressing as planned but maintenance work scheduled for the fall has been added, so shipments have been reduced to allow for the repairs.

SU says shipments have been reduced to ~130K bbl/day in order to complete accelerated maintenance; the maintenance brought forward was included in Syncrude's 2017 production plan, so there is no change to SU's overall 2017 production guidance.

The cause of the March 14 fire that cut production was a split in a six-inch carbon steel line on a naphtha hydrotreater recycle circuit.