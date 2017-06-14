Sanofi all in with biologics production - Reuters

Reuters reports that Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) intends to invest €600M ($673M) in biologics production over the next several years, building on its €3.3B investment over the past five years.

The company and Swiss manufacturer Lonza plan to spend €270M by 2020 on a new large-scale biologics facility that will produce monoclonal antibodies.

Sanofi has a high-profile partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to co-develop and co-commercialize biologic therapies. The most recent success is eczema therapy Dupixent (dupilumab), approved by the FDA in March, which sells for $37K/year.