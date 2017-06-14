Honda ramps up SUV production in China

Honda (NYSE:HMC) says its Dongfeng Honda Automotive joint venture plans to add 2.2K workers by July as it ramps up SUV production at two plants in China.

The plants produce the XR-V and CR-V SUV models, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

Honda expects to see a 7% sales boost in China to 1.34M vehicles this year, a level of growth that is likely to outpace the overall market.

Honda ADRs have outperformed shares of Toyota and Nissan over the last 52 weeks, with a 6.4% gain vs. +4.1% TM and +1.1% NSANY.