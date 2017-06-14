MabVax PET imaging agent MVT-2163 shows robust lesion uptake in early-stage study; shares ahead 22% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap MabVax Therapeutics (OTCQB:MBVX) is up 22% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing ImmunoPET imaging agent MVT-2163 in patients with locally advanced/metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas or other CA19-9-positive malignancies (CA19-9 is a tumor biomarker produced by certain cancer cells). The results were presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Annual Meeting in Denver, CO.

MVT-2163 was administered alone or with MVT-5873 in 12 patients to assess MVT-2163's safety and ability to image pancreatic tumors or other CA19-9-positive cancers.

Uptake of MVT-2163 in primary tumors and metastases was observed as early as day 2 and continuously through day 7. A measurement of PET imaging activity called Standard Uptake Values (SUV) was as high as 101, among the highest lesion uptake values ever observed by investigators. Bone and soft tissue disease were clearly visible and lesion uptake of the radiotracer was higher than usually seen with PET imaging agents. Correlation with Computerized Tomography (CT) scans was high.

The only adverse events observed were infusion reactions that resolved the day of injection. Some required supportive medication.

The company says the high SUV values support the use of its radioimmunotherapy candidate MVT-1075 which uses the same antibody to deliver a dose of radiation to tumors. Patient dosing should commence by the end of the month.