Gary Cohn to lead search for next Fed chief - WSJ

Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen's term runs through January. While the White House hasn't said it's not going to renominate, the president doesn't appear to be a fan.

Ex-Goldmanite Gary Cohn - currently leading Trump's economic team, and oft-mentioned as a possible Yellen successor - will be in charge of the replacement search, according to the report.

The Fed, of course, is set to hike rates again today, and might be inclined to speed up the pace of monetary tightening should Trump's fiscal stimulus package move forward.