Yields drop after soft retail sales and CPI numbers

Headline retail sales fell 0.3% in May vs. expectations for a small rise. It's the weakest print since January of 2016. Sales ex-autos and gas were flat vs.+0.3% expected.

Alongside, core CPI rose just 0.1% in May vs. +0.2% expected.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down six basis points to right around a 2017-low of 2.15% TLT +0.7% , TBT -1.4%

The dollar (UUP, UDN) has also turned solidly lower, with UUP down 0.45% .

