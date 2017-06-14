Retail sales fall broadly in May, still up 4% Y/Y

Retail sales growth in May was the lowest level recorded in 16 months on a month-to-month comparison.

Month-to-month declines were recorded in the electronics/appliance stores, gas stations, sporting goods stores, department stores and food services categories.

The nonstore retailers category (Amazon and other e-commerce sellers) saw a 0.8% increase from April.

Retail sales came in 3.8% higher than last year's print.

