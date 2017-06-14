Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

MTBC +26% on announcement of the initial launch of MTBC WebSoft.

MBOT +11% on continue to solidify IP portfolio with US patent for device for preventing shunt stenosis.

BKD +10% in talks with Zhonghong Zhuoye.

HRB +9% on Q4 result.

EKSO +9%.

INFN +8% on launching XTM II, a next generation packet-optical platform delivering rich Layer.

RDHL +8% on announced positive top-line results from the Phase III GUARD study with BEKINDA 24 mg for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis.

ABIL +5% .

SRNE +6% on acquisition of Glasgow.

GNMK +6% on pricing public offering of common stock.

ALXN +5% .