RedHill's Bekinda successful in late-stage gastroenteritis study; shares ahead 7% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is up 7% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, GUARD, assessing BEKINDA (RHB-102) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis.

The study met its primary endpoint of the proportion of patients without further vomiting, without rescue medication and who were not administered intravenous hydration from 30 minutes post-dose until 24 hours post-dose. 65.6% of the patients in the BEKINDA cohort met the efficacy criteria compared to 54.3% for placebo (p=0.04). The results for placebo were much higher than expected.

The company intends to review the data with the FDA and discuss a regulatory path to approval.

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 21 at 8:00 am ET to discuss the data.