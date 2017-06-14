Infinera +7.7% as MKM upgrades to Buy

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is up 7.7% premarket after MKM Partners upgraded to Buy from Neutral.

Checks are providing confidence in Q2 numbers and suggest the company's largely past customer challenges of the past year, according to analyst Michael Genovese. In particular, spending from Level 3 -- the company's biggest customer with 16% of revenues -- is consistent.

The company does point-to-point as well as anyone, he suggests, and its new products fit that mold.

The firm boosted its price target to $14 from $10, implying 27.7% upside. (h/t Bloomberg)