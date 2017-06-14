Stocks open cautiously ahead of Fed rate decision

Stocks are off to a flat start following weak May CPI and retail sales readings and ahead of the FOMC interest rate announcement at 2 p.m. ET today; Dow +0.1% , S&P and Nasdaq flat.

The Fed is expected to raise rates by 25 bps but investors will still seek clues for the timing of future rate hikes and details on the Fed's plan to unwind its balance sheet.

Despite the tame inflation and weak retail sales data, the Fed is not likely to back away from a rate hike that already has been signaled.

European bourses are higher, with Germany's DAX +0.9% , France's CAC +0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite finished -0.7% .

U.S. Treasury prices rose following the weak batch of economic data, with the benchmark 10-year yield lower by 7 bps at 2.14%, while the U.S. Dollar Index has tumbled from its flatline to -0.6% .

U.S. crude oil -0.6% at $46.18/bbl after the API reported a weekly build of 2.8M barrels vs. consensus estiamtes for a 2.7M-barrel draw.

Also still ahead: business inventories, EIA petroleum inventories