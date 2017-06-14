Vivendi sets up Italian media unit

Vivendi (VIVHY +1.1% ) is establishing a unit in Italy focusing on local content, the latest step in its shift toward establishing a southern Europe beachhead to grow digital distribution.

Vivendi Italia will be based in Milan and offer the French media giant a "vehicle to invest in the Italian creative and cultural industries."

The company has (somewhat contentiously) built stakes in Telecom Italia (TI +0.9% ) and Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY) as part of its ambitions, but some peace with Mediaset is more likely now due to likely pursuit of Serie-A Italian soccer rights, suggests Variety's Nick Vivarelli.

Mediaset bailed on that auction last week but could reap benefits on the Vivendi side vs. a potential award to Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY).