Janssen's Simponi Aria successful in late-stage PA study

J&J's (JNJ +0.7% ) Janssen Research & Development, LLC announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, GO-VIBRANT, assessing SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab) for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PA). The data are being presented at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) in Madrid.

The study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significantly greater proportion of SIMPONI ARIA-treated patients experiencing at least a 20% improvement in symptoms (ACR20) compared to placebo at week 14. Specifically, 75.1% of the patients in the SIMPONI group achieved ACR20 versus 21.8% in the control group (p<0.001).

SIMPONI ARIA is currently approved in the U.S. to treat adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis, in combination with methotrexate. Marketing applications for adults with active psoriatic arthritis and adults with active ankylosing spondylitis are currently under FDA review.

