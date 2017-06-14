Berkshire Hathaway runs afoul of Texas dealership law

At issue is a Texas law prohibiting auto dealerships and vehicle manufacturers from sharing ownership.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) got into the auto dealership business in a big way in early 2015 thanks to its $4.1B purchase of the Van Tuyl group, then the country's 5th-largest auto retailer. Trouble is, Berkshire is also the owner since 2005 of Indiana-based RV manufacturer Forest River.

Berkshire earlier this year attempted but failed to push through a change to the Texas law allowing an exemption if the dealerships and manufacturers sell different type of vehicles.

Berkshire Hathaway Automotive CEO Jeff Rachor: "The dealer franchise laws are written so broadly that they prohibit an apple manufacturer from owning an orange dealership. They also prohibit a financial holding company from owning both an apple manufacturer and an orange dealership.”

The bureaucrats at the Texas DMV have determined that Berkshire's dealerships and RV manufacturer should lose their licenses. Berkshire has requested a hearing to dispute. Also possible is some sort of settlement between Berkshire and the State.

Source: Nicole Friedman at the WSJ