ONEOK (OKE +0.9% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $59 price target, up from $56, at UBS, which says the merger with ONEOK Partners (OKS +0.9% ) should create an attractive 6% yield growing at ~10%.

With the merger expected at the end of June, UBS expects 2018 leverage of ~4.1x and coverage of 1.3x, with the newco likely investment-grade rated.

UBS also sees upside potential in the high return Bakken region and opportunities to continue to grow in the SCOOP/STACK with minimal capital.