Squeeze alert on Hertz Global and Avis

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) is up 6.14% and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) is 5.93% higher as analyst commentary captures the attention of traders.

Deutsche Bank is calling out the "green shoots" of positive investor sentiment that are emerging.

Perhaps just as relevant, Notable Calls reminds that both car rental stocks are ripe for a short squeeze due to the high level of short interest outstanding.

Yesterday, Avis and Hertz bounced after NADA revised its used car price data.

