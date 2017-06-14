Highlights from Shake Shack's conference presentation

Execs with Shake Shack (SHAK -1.4% ) presented today at the Piper Jaffray Consumer Conference.

Management said that while a "massive shift" in the restaurant industry is still going on, the Shake Shack brand is as strong as ever.

The company is considering offering breakfast at more stores.

On discounting, Shake Shack isn't looking to discount or offer bundle menu items as its stick to a premium burger model.

Beef prices are still rising and are a margin concern.

Labor costs are the largest challenge for the restaurant chain, especially considering its high mix of urban locations. "It's hard to find people," execs note.

Shake Shack webcast