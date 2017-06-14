Icahn bought $4M in Freeport McMoRan shares last week

Carl Icahn was selling Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares in Q4 2016 but he recently reversed course and is now sporting an 8% gain on the stock he purchased on June 6.

Icahn bought $4M worth of FCX shares and entities affiliated with Icahn picked up more than 350K shares at an average price of $11.41 each on the open market; he now has an overall stake of ~91.6M shares, 6.33% of shares outstanding, making him FCX’s third largest shareholder, according to S&P Capital IQ.

This post is an attempt to correct erroneous information released after Friday's close that said Icahn had trimmed his stake; Seeking Alpha has removed the erroneous post.

SEC 13-D filing