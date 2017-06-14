Cal Poly goes "all-in" on Amazon Web Services

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announces California Polytechnic State University will go “all-in” on Amazon Web Services by migrating all core apps to the cloud.

Amazon says Cal Poly is saving on a potential $8M to $10M data center build and will save $3.5M on infrastructure costs in the next three years.

“Cal Poly’s motto is ‘Learn by Doing,’ and as an institution focused on technology, what better way to embody that than by transforming our own IT infrastructure and going all-in with the world’s leading cloud provider, AWS?” says Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong.

Previously: Genealogy giant Ancestry going “all-in” on Amazon Web Services (June 8)