HCP up 2% after two-notch upgrade at Raymond James

via Bloomberg's Lily Katz

Citing a better asset mix vs. peers, an attractive valuation, and a possible change in sentiment from remaining Brookdale Senior Living exposure, analyst Jonathan Hughes upgrades HCP (HCP +2.2% ) to Outperform from Underperform.

His $35 price target suggests about 10% upside from yesterday's close.

Under new leadership focused on returning HCP to its "blue-chip status," the company has undergone a transformation over the past year, says Hughes: Removing exposure to skilled nursing with the QCP spin, and cutting exposure to Brookdale.