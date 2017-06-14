Medical Transcription up 21%

Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC +20.8% ) is providing technical analysis aficionados a good example of positive action with its rebound off the daily chart's 50-day exponential moving average on a 4x spike in volume.

Shares jumped almost 10-fold from mid-April to mid-May on Q1 results-stoked buying. Revenues were up almost 61% and management expects robust long-term growth led by talkEHR, a voice-activated SaaS electronic health record system.

