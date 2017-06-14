Crude oil falls 3.4% to fresh YTD lows as stockpiles drop less than expected

U.S. crude oil tumbles to fresh lows, now -3.4% at $44.90/bbl, on the heels of EIA inventory data which showed a smaller than expected draw draw of 1.66M barrels vs. the consensus outlook for a much larger draw.

Last night's API inventory data showed a build of 2.753M barrels of oil for the week ending June 9, compared to the previous week's draw of 4.62M barrels.

Oil futures have taken out last week's lows and are now at the lowest levels since November 2016, and the energy sector (XLE -2.4% ) has slumped to the bottom of the S&P.

