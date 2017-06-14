Buffalo Wild Wings to test small-format stores

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD -0.5% ) announces it will pilot two new small-format locations in the Minneapolis metro market this summer.

The company says the B-Dubs Express locations will offer wings and flavors in a streamlined, counter-service and sports filled environment. B-Dubs Express locations will measure approximately 2.5K square feet with seating for about 35 to 50 Guests.

"These first two locations in Minnesota will provide a great opportunity for us to test an alternative format and gain learnings as we continue to look for ways to meet the changing needs of today’s consumers," says BWLD marketing development exec Todd Kronebusch.

Source: Press Release