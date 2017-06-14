FireEye announces new Enterprise Security options

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) announces new cloud and virtual form factors for its Endpoint Security solution with the features becoming available in Q3.

The updates will join additional adjustments to FireEye’s Endpoint Protection Platform, which will also include anti-virus replacement in remediation and Linux support to protect all major computer platforms.

FireEye also plans continued investments in security and AI research.

"FireEye Endpoint Security is among the modern endpoint security solutions available today that are well positioned to challenge traditional anti-virus offerings. FireEye's flexible and cost-effective delivery options, combined with an integrated portfolio of products and services, provides enterprise buyers with an extremely attractive option for threat detection and incident response,” says IDC research manager Robert Westervelt.