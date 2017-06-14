Traders slash odds of any more rate hikes in 2017

There is almost certainly going to be another FOMC rate hike this afternoon, but it should be a long pause after that, according to 30-day Fed Funds futures. The January 2018 contract is surging today, cutting the odds of any more tightening (after this afternoon) this year to less than 50%.

The most recent Fed "dots," of course, are suggesting at least one more rate boost in 2017 beyond today's.

Behind today's steep falloff in rates (the 10-year Treasury yield is down a full 11 basis points) is weak retail sales and inflation data released earlier this morning. There's also some political instability thanks a shooting at a Congressional baseball practice. Among those injured is House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

